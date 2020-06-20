$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. NRG Energy reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 195.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 4,782.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

