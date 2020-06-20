$208.56 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce sales of $208.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.20 million. ExlService reported sales of $243.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $929.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $922.63 million to $945.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.46 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.19 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ExlService by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

