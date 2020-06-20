236,030 Shares in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 236,030 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Proofpoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,361,000 after buying an additional 159,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Proofpoint by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,816,000 after purchasing an additional 380,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,591,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,097,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,578,000 after purchasing an additional 184,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $106.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.79. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFPT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $198,984.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,150.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $2,007,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,128.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

