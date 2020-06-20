$29.94 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) will announce sales of $29.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $54.91 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $263.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.60 million to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $670.95 million, with estimates ranging from $456.00 million to $845.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSGS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Shares of MSGS opened at $159.00 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $148.49 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $5,562,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $788,000.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

