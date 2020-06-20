$371.78 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will announce sales of $371.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $449.10 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Instinet raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Earnings History and Estimates for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

