$48.43 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) will report sales of $48.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $50.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $198.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $209.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $198.60 million, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $207.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $556.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

