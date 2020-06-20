$488.81 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report sales of $488.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.60 million and the lowest is $484.80 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $474.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average is $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 126.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 89.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

