$543.54 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce $543.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $542.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.50 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $623.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of NUS opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 737,284 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $27,987,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $5,734,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.