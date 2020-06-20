$55.61 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce sales of $55.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $58.00 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $44.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $230.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.12 million to $235.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $275.93 million, with estimates ranging from $224.12 million to $297.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,938. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,018,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,929 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Agree Realty by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,012 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 18,198.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,372,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,852 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $76,137,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Agree Realty by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,265,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,047,000 after buying an additional 1,179,877 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

