$55.61 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce sales of $55.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $58.00 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $44.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $230.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.12 million to $235.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $275.93 million, with estimates ranging from $224.12 million to $297.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,938. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,018,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,929 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Agree Realty by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,012 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 18,198.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,372,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,852 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $76,137,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Agree Realty by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,265,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,047,000 after buying an additional 1,179,877 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.