$559.91 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post sales of $559.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.72 million and the lowest is $555.70 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $535.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In other news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

