$563.25 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce $563.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $549.29 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $606.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCN. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $81.80 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average is $118.76. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.23.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

