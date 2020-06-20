6,421 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11,368.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after buying an additional 300,121 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,356,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,174.7% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 173,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 160,012 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,021.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 262,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

