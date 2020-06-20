8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,451 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.71% of 8X8 worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,114,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after buying an additional 664,154 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 8X8 by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,506,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 328,976 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in 8X8 by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,188,000 after acquiring an additional 930,947 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 551.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 629,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,632 shares of company stock valued at $77,123. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

