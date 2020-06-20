8X8 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 22,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the typical volume of 3,388 call options.

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

In related news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,632 shares of company stock valued at $77,123. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,996,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after buying an additional 3,882,116 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 2,464,453 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in 8X8 by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,188,000 after acquiring an additional 930,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,298,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,842,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $15.32 on Friday. 8X8 has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.95.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. 8X8’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

