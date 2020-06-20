Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of AKR opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.