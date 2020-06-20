Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Update

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,782,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 813,581 shares during the period. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,888,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 268,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,490.64% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

