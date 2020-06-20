Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 160.44%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

