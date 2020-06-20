Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 56.7% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 23.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,843 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,174 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,038,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $794,626,000 after purchasing an additional 301,449 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

