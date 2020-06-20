Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 985,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $356,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

