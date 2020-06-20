Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director Sells $218,600.00 in Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mehdi Gasmi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 11,395 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $284,988.95.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 1,401 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $28,034.01.

On Monday, May 18th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $90,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $500,750.00.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $24.63 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

