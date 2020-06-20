Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will post sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aecom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $3.11 billion. Aecom posted sales of $4.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full year sales of $12.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

In other news, CFO Troy Rudd acquired 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Aecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

