AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AEON Financial Service stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. AEON Financial Service has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd. provides various financial products and services in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It offers ordinary, time, and savings-type time deposit products; housing, card, unsecured, and education loans; life, short-term, small amount, individual pension, medical, pet, and educational endowment insurance products; call center services; and WAON, a form of e-money, as well as various credit cards.

