Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

AJRD stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

