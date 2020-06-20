AeroVironment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,445 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 992% compared to the average volume of 407 call options.

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.