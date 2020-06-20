Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aethlon Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 9,823.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Aethlon Medical worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $2.65 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.