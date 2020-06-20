Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,868,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,313 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Agenus were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 157,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 59,913 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Agenus Inc has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agenus Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 384,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $1,370,969.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,580,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,760,932.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 781,900 shares of company stock worth $2,847,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

