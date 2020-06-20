Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 230.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 192,466 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 24.7% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 17.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 28,482 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Air Lease by 42.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 31.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 69,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,567,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall O. Larsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE AL opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

