Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a daily sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

EADSF opened at $75.90 on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

