AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.15. AirMedia Group shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 778,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AirMedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

About AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

