Alamos Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,173 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average volume of 1,055 call options.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.26.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.