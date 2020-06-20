Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,200 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 673,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 736,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $139.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALDX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.