Allakos Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,788 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,850% compared to the typical daily volume of 143 call options.

ALLK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.00. Allakos has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Allakos will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $81,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $581,669.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,752.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Allakos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Allakos by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.