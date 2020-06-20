Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,835.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.97 per share, with a total value of $106,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 254,951 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Shares of ALGT opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.