Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,040 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Brink’s to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $43.98 on Friday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brink’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,234 shares of company stock worth $435,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.