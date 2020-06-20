Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 252,994 Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.66% of Fitbit worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Fitbit in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fitbit in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fitbit stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fitbit Inc has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $188.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fitbit Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 524,183 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $3,422,914.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.76.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

