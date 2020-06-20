Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,860 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of Spire worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spire by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after buying an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,214,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Spire by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 790,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,880,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,074,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

SR stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Spire Inc has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $88.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.34.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.