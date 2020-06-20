Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,808 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of First Financial Bankshares worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 64,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.97. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,456.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 and have sold 63,206 shares valued at $1,836,182. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

