Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

