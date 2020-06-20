Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.92 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.33% of Rayonier worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $3,481,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,014.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

