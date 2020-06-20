Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,748,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,042,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,760,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

