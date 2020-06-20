Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RLI were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC increased its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

