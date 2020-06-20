Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 76,560 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,560 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of QTS Realty Trust worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE QTS opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

