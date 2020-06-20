Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,626 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of Perspecta worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,080 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,213,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 354,720 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Perspecta by 670,860.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $97,161.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378 over the last three months.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

