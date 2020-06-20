Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,714 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of OGE Energy worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

