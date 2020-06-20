Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -2.83

Media stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,424.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $972.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,400.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,348.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

