Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Trading Up 10.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) was up 10.5% on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $21.00. The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $12.10, approximately 5,704,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,296% from the average daily volume of 408,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.17. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,236.45% and a negative return on equity of 104.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

