Altagas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Altagas and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.08.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$16.06 on Thursday. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$22.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.55. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. Analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

