Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ALLVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice N.V/EQ in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altice N.V/EQ from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Altice N.V/EQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of ALLVF stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. Altice N.V/EQ has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.30.

Altice N.V/EQ Company Profile

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. It delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

