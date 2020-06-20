Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will report $465.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.60 million. Amedisys posted sales of $492.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.53.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total value of $4,108,974.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.48 per share, with a total value of $334,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,965.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,673. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $90,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,539,000 after buying an additional 124,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $822,778,000 after buying an additional 113,904 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 127.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after buying an additional 96,518 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 149.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 88,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $198.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.46. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $115.41 and a 52 week high of $218.44.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

