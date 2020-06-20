American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,821 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.43% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.16.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

